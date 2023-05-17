N&N: Guardians embarrassed by struggling pitcher on bad team. Again.

It’s Wednesday, so I’m here to tell you about a Guardians loss last night. They have won once on a Tuesday this season.

The White Sox played defense like playing defense was illegal. Their starting pitcher entered the game with 7.51 ERA. AND YET, they were able to easily beat the lifeless Cleveland Guardians.

Josh Naylor was injured during the ballgame, and it sounds like he’s unlikely to play today. This is bad news for a lineup already missing Jose Ramirez, who was placed on the bereavement list yesterday. Brayan Rocchio was called up to take Ramirez’s spot.

The only good thing was that Rocchio collected his 1st MLB hit. Batted ball distance? 2 feet. Exit velocity? 53.9 mph. Perfect fit.

Around baseball

Fearing the Guardian bats, the White Sox made sure to get Garrett Crochet ready for the series that began last night.

Domingo German was ejected from New York’s game against Toronto. Next, the Jays need to be as good at winning as they are at creating drama.

Superstar LGFT Yandy Diaz is nursing a groin injury.

Players have more time for other things now that games are shorter.

Kumar Rocker needs TJS.

