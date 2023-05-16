 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Slow news day, huh?

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

No baseball yesterday, but the Guardians have a chance to build some momentum against the White Sox tonight.

Guardians players discuss their most memorable heckling experiences | The Athletic ($$$)
Slow news day, so here’s a fun story about Guardians’ most memorable times being heckled.

Bo Naylor belongs in the big leagues | Covering the Corner
Get Bo to The Show. It’s time.

