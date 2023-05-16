Slow news day, huh?

No baseball yesterday, but the Guardians have a chance to build some momentum against the White Sox tonight.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians players discuss their most memorable heckling experiences | The Athletic ($$$)

Slow news day, so here’s a fun story about Guardians’ most memorable times being heckled.

Bo Naylor belongs in the big leagues | Covering the Corner

Get Bo to The Show. It’s time.

Around the league