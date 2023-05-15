Dayan Frias walks off Lake County for Mother’s Day, Joey Cantillo impresses again

Columbus Clippers 5, Louisville Bats 6

Box Score · Clippers fall to 18-20

Columbus jumped out to an early 4-1 lead but the Clippers pitching staff couldn’t hold on to it. Jhonkensy Noel had the big blow of the game, launching a monster two-run shot in the second inning.

Daniel Schneemann and Brayan Rocchio both singled and walked twice, with Schneemann also stealing a base.

Starting pitcher Adam Scott gave up four runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Touki Toussant and Tim Herrin were solid in relief, combining to toss 3.1 scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Altoona Curve 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 16-16

Aaron Bracho stayed hot, blasting his sixth home run of the season and raising his OPS to a team-high .825 among Akron regulars.

Aaron Bracho wields his pink bat well!



Go-ahead homer, his team-high 6th of the year!



TOP 6 | Akron 2 | Altoona 1#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/NVnHte1hIK — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) May 14, 2023

Korey Holland reached base safely three times with a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. Michael Berglund doubled and walked twice while both Petey Halpin and Johnathan Rodriguez singled and walked.

Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo continues to put up solid performances, this time allowing one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Cantillo’s season ERA is 1.85.

Cade Smith picked up his 10th save by tossing 2.0 scoreless frames of relief to close out the game.

Lake County Captains 3, Great Lakes Loons 2

Box Score · Captains improve to 17-15

Lake County’s bats were quiet but the bullpen was tremendous and the starting pitching did just enough to keep the Captains in the game long enough for a ninth inning walk-off victory.

Ryan Webb allowed two runs on three hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out six, but did not have his best command, walking five. The bullpen was tremendous, however, as Sergio Morillo tossed a scoreless inning, Lenny Torres Jr. tossed 2.0 scoreless frames and Tyler Thornton struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn the win.

Offensively, Juan Brito walked twice, Yordys Valdes singled, was hit by a pitch and stole a base and Milan Tolentino walked and singled. Dayan Frias played hero with a walk-off hit to go along with his walk.

MOMMA THAT WAS FOR YOU!!!



Guardians prospect, Dayan Frias [ @FriasDayan ], WALKS. IT. OFF. to defeat the Loons on Mother's Day!!



Loons 2 || Captains 3 pic.twitter.com/sHIMESd4dH — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) May 14, 2023

Lynchburg Hillcats 1, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 17-16

Starting pitcher Austin Peterson allowed a pair of unearned runs on five hits in 4.0 innings with one strikeout and that was enough as Lynchburg’s offense was pretty punchless on Sunday.

Zach Jacobs was excellent in long relief, tossing 3.0 shutout frames to help keep the Hillcats in the game.

LIpscomb wasn’t the only Hillcat with three stolen bases. Jose Devers also stole three while going 1-4 at the plate with a hit by pitch. He also scored three runs.

Offensively, Jose Devers and Lexer Saduy both had a pair of hits while Guy Lipscomb Jr. walked twice and stole a pair of bases. Devers and Saduy also both stole a base but Lynchburg hitters went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.