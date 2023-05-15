Josh Naylor makes history with another go-ahead HR for Guardians

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 4, Angels 3

Box Score | Game Thread

Tanner Bibee was fantastic and Josh Naylor did the fun home run thing again. With the win, Cleveland improved to 19-21 on the season.

Guardians News

Former high school teammates duel into 8th as Major Leaguers | cleguardians.com

Bibee and the Angels Patrick Sandoval were Mission Vieja Diablos first, and now are big leaguers showcasing great stuff.

Josh Naylor aims to stay even-keeled despite unprecedented home-run binge | cleveland.com

From Joe Noga:

Josh Naylor says it took him a few years of playing professional baseball to figure out by watching others how to navigate the ups and downs as a hitter from day to day. “You have to learn how to ride the wave,” Naylor said. “Sometimes it’s not going to be going well, and sometimes it’s going to be going off the charts, but you’ve got to stay even-keeled.” For a player like Naylor, who feeds off emotion, the highs don’t get much higher than becoming the first major leaguer since the expansion era (at least 1961) to hit go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later in three consecutive games.

Around the League