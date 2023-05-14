Guardians finally did the thing

It didn’t happen until the eighth inning yesterday, but the Cleveland Guardians offense finally erupted, if only briefly. Thanks to a three-run shot from Josh Naylor and an insurance run later from Andrés Giménez, Cleveland avoided dropping two straight to the Angels.

Look away from the rest of the game — including a shaky top of the ninth from the bullpen — and focus on the fun inning. Just look at the flowers.

Guardians 8, Angels 6

Give Josh Naylor all the smoke.

Today’s baseball: vs. Angels, 11:35 a.m. ET (LHP Patrick Sandoval vs. RHP Tanner Bibee)

Cleveland Guardians news

Today’s game is an early one and on a paid subscription service. Well played, MLB.

Around the league