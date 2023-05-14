Guardians finally did the thing

It didn’t happen until the eighth inning yesterday, but the Cleveland Guardians offense finally erupted, if only briefly. Thanks to a three-run shot from Josh Naylor and an insurance run later from Andrés Giménez, Cleveland avoided dropping two straight to the Angels.
Look away from the rest of the game — including a shaky top of the ninth from the bullpen — and focus on the fun inning. Just look at the flowers.
Guardians 8, Angels 6
Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap
Give Josh Naylor all the smoke.
Today’s baseball: vs. Angels, 11:35 a.m. ET (LHP Patrick Sandoval vs. RHP Tanner Bibee)
Cleveland Guardians news
How to watch the Guardians game against the Los Angeles Angels on ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’ | Akron Beacon Journal
Today’s game is an early one and on a paid subscription service. Well played, MLB.
Around the league
- The Orioles are going streaking.
- Ryan Feltner hospitalized after taking a pitch to the head.
- The Red Sox stole six bases in one game.
- The Rays won the Randy Arozarena trade.
- Wilson Contreras is a catch again, apparently.
Loading comments...