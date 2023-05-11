 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Things are going great, everything is fine

Morning news and notes for Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Technically it’s still early in the season, but we’re reaching “historically bad start to the season” territory with this offense.

Guardians 0, Tigers 5

We can say it now: Eduardo Rodriguez owns the Cleveland Guardians. He’s been a great pitcher this season, overall, but turns into an ace when facing Cleveland. He shut them down again yesterday as Peyton Battenfield looked like a fifth starter, for better and worse.

This is fine.

The Slap Hitting Will Continue Until Production Improves | FanGraphs
This deep dive into the Guardians’ offensive struggles is from a couple of days ago, and somehow things have gotten worse since.

