Things are going great, everything is fine

Technically it’s still early in the season, but we’re reaching “historically bad start to the season” territory with this offense.

Guardians 0, Tigers 5

We can say it now: Eduardo Rodriguez owns the Cleveland Guardians. He’s been a great pitcher this season, overall, but turns into an ace when facing Cleveland. He shut them down again yesterday as Peyton Battenfield looked like a fifth starter, for better and worse.

Cleveland Guardians news

This is fine.

The Guardians have scored 19 runs in their last 10 games.



They have scored three runs or fewer in 65% of their games this season. For reference, they scored three runs or fewer in 44% of their games last season, when they were a middle-of-the-pack offense. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 10, 2023

The Slap Hitting Will Continue Until Production Improves | FanGraphs

This deep dive into the Guardians’ offensive struggles is from a couple of days ago, and somehow things have gotten worse since.

Around the league