Things are going great, everything is fine

Technically it’s still early in the season, but we’re reaching “historically bad start to the season” territory with this offense.
Guardians 0, Tigers 5
We can say it now: Eduardo Rodriguez owns the Cleveland Guardians. He’s been a great pitcher this season, overall, but turns into an ace when facing Cleveland. He shut them down again yesterday as Peyton Battenfield looked like a fifth starter, for better and worse.
Cleveland Guardians news
This is fine.
The Guardians have scored 19 runs in their last 10 games.— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 10, 2023
They have scored three runs or fewer in 65% of their games this season. For reference, they scored three runs or fewer in 44% of their games last season, when they were a middle-of-the-pack offense.
The Slap Hitting Will Continue Until Production Improves | FanGraphs
This deep dive into the Guardians’ offensive struggles is from a couple of days ago, and somehow things have gotten worse since.
Around the league
