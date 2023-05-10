Can we take a moment to appreciate Emmanuel Clase’s 13 saves?

The Guardians won 2-0 last night. You can read more about that here. But this News and Notes open isn’t about one specific game, but rather a bunch of weeks full of them. We need to take a moment to appreciate Emmanuel Clase’s 13 saves. 13! On May 10! Josh Hader has 11 to lead the NL, and 9 is the next best in the AL.

Clase also has a ton of assists, which makes sense considering he gives up a million weak grounders. And it’s these ground balls that seem to alarm Guardians fans. (He isn’t striking people out!!1!!!1) I’d rather point out that he might have a 0.00 ERA if he played in front of a 6-man infield.

FanGraphs has a five-year Shane Bieber extension costing $95 million. Sign me up.

FanGraphs also has “1,500 or so words” about how bad the Guardians offense is.

Around baseball