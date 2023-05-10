Can we take a moment to appreciate Emmanuel Clase’s 13 saves?

The Guardians won 2-0 last night. You can read more about that here. But this News and Notes open isn’t about one specific game, but rather a bunch of weeks full of them. We need to take a moment to appreciate Emmanuel Clase’s 13 saves. 13! On May 10! Josh Hader has 11 to lead the NL, and 9 is the next best in the AL.
Clase also has a ton of assists, which makes sense considering he gives up a million weak grounders. And it’s these ground balls that seem to alarm Guardians fans. (He isn’t striking people out!!1!!!1) I’d rather point out that he might have a 0.00 ERA if he played in front of a 6-man infield.
- FanGraphs has a five-year Shane Bieber extension costing $95 million. Sign me up.
- FanGraphs also has “1,500 or so words” about how bad the Guardians offense is.
Around baseball
- The Twins lost 6-1 at home to San Diego, meaning that...
- The inevitable has happened: “Every AL East team now has a better record than every AL Central team.”
- Aaron Judge was activated off the injured list. Arson Judge may remain on it.
- Shohei Ohtani passed Babe Ruth’s career strikeout total. You may have heard these two compared in the past. But, of course, you know what’s coming. You know what’s coming. ... ... ... The Astros defeated the Angels 3-1.
- Max Scherzer was scratched.
