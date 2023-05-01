 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Konnor Pilkington traded to Diamondbacks for cash considerations

The Pilk man has made his final delivery as a Guardian

By Matt Lyons
Colorado Rockies v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians have traded pitcher left-handed Konnor Pilkington to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash, per official team accounts.

Pilkington was acquired from the White Sox at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for Cesar Hernandez. He enjoyed moderate success with the Guardians last year, starting 11 games and appearing in 15 total with a 3.88 ERA, but never proved he could really stick anywhere on the major-league staff. He faced just eight batters with the Guardians this year and struck out two.

The Guardians designated Pilkington for assignment on April 26 to make room for Tanner Bibee, who appears to have earned a spot in the starting rotation going forward.

