Lynchburg steals nine more bases in 10-9 slugfest victory

Lake County Captains 1, Dayton Dragons 8 (F/8)

Box Score · Captains sink to 13-7

Starting pitcher Ryan Webb had a rough day at the office, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

Everyone in the bullpen also allowed at least one run, although not all were earned due to three Captains errors.

No one had a multi-hit game or reached base safely twice, although Christian Cairo at least hit a triple and knocked in a run.

Lynchburg Hillcats 10, Frederickburg Nationals 9

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 10-11

Lynchburg prevailed in a massive slugfest on Sunday. A week after stealing an MiLB record 12 bases, the Hillcats swiped another nine on Sunday.

Guy Lipscomb Jr. led the way, going 3-5 with three steals, three RBIs and two runs scored.

#Guardians 22yr old OF prospect Guy Lipscomb w/ a big day (3-5 2R 3RBI 3SB) for Lynchburg in their 10-to-9 win over Fredericksburg. Lipscomb collected 3 hits, drove in 3 runs & stole 3 bases. He is now 2nd in the Carolina League w/ 14 SB on the season. @guylip7 #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/jKy4VTj44x — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 1, 2023

LIpscomb wasn’t the only Hillcat with three stolen bases. Jose Devers also stole three while going 1-4 at the plate with a hit by pitch. He also scored three runs.

Other offensive standouts included Jordan Brown, who went 3-4 with a double.

#Guardians 21yr old OF prospect Jordan Brown collected 3 hits (3-4 R 2B 2RBI) on the day for (Low-A) Lynchburg in their 10-to-9 win over Fredericksburg.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/d6nDKsptFn — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 1, 2023

Juan Benjamin went 2-5 with a double and a stolen base and Zac Fascia went 2-4.

Columbus and Akron both had their games postponed due to inclement weather.