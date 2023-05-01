Logan Allen solid again, looks to be staying in Guardians rotation

Here’s to a great week!
Guardians 1, Red Sox 7
Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread
Bad finish. Bad weekend. Time to move on! With the loss, Cleveland falls to 13-15 on the season.
Today’s baseball: @ NYY, 7:05 p.m. ET (RHP Cal Quantrill vs. RHP Domingo German)
Cleveland Guardians news
Logan Allen strikes out eight, but takes first loss | cleguardians.com
From Bill Ladson:
Even manager Terry Francona liked what he saw from Allen during his five innings on the mound.
“The double down the third-base line didn’t help. It was kind of unlucky,” Francona said. “[Allen] has poise. He has three pitches. … There is a lot to like about this kid. I thought he did OK.”
No. 8 @CleGuardians prospect Logan Allen showed plenty of promise again in just his second big league start: https://t.co/RLGLJmv2dr pic.twitter.com/SEBCBejfRn— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 30, 2023
Guardians next wave of starting pitchers staying | cleveland.com
It appears Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee won’t be heading back to Triple-A Columbus soon. Change is good!
Around the league
- Padres rally late to sweep Mexico City series.
- Sonny Gray great again for Twins, lowering his ERA to 0.77, in win over Royals.
- Bryce Harper, coming off TJ surgery, could return to Phillies as soon as Tuesday.
- Astros starter Jose Urquidy dealing with sore shoulder.
- A’s stadium math doesn’t add up for Las Vegas taxpayers.
- Cardinals legendary announcer Mike Shannon dies at 83.
Mike Shannon calls Albert Pujols vs. Kerry Wood - July 4, 2003 #stlcards pic.twitter.com/URElul2imv— Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) April 30, 2023
