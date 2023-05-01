 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Logan Allen solid again, looks to be staying in Guardians rotation

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Monday, May 1, 2023

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 1, Red Sox 7

Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread

Bad finish. Bad weekend. Time to move on! With the loss, Cleveland falls to 13-15 on the season.

Today’s baseball: @ NYY, 7:05 p.m. ET (RHP Cal Quantrill vs. RHP Domingo German)

Cleveland Guardians news

Logan Allen strikes out eight, but takes first loss | cleguardians.com

From Bill Ladson:

Even manager Terry Francona liked what he saw from Allen during his five innings on the mound.

“The double down the third-base line didn’t help. It was kind of unlucky,” Francona said. “[Allen] has poise. He has three pitches. … There is a lot to like about this kid. I thought he did OK.”

Guardians next wave of starting pitchers staying | cleveland.com

It appears Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee won’t be heading back to Triple-A Columbus soon. Change is good!

Around the league

