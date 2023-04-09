Filed under: 4/9 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Mariners LET’S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Apr 9, 2023, 1:10pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/9 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Mariners Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Lauren Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images Good morning.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/sGnNKL5PnY— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 9, 2023 Going for the sweep. #SeaUsRIse pic.twitter.com/uK4twrYoNl— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 9, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Joey Cantillo and Rodney Boone impress in 2023 debuts N&N: Guardians are working through it Guardians lose a game of missed opportunities 4/8 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Mariners Clippers outscore Knights, 21-0, in doubleheader sweep N&N: Guardians drop home opener, but at least everyone had fun Loading comments...
Loading comments...