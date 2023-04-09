Joey Cantillo and Rodney Boone impress in 2023 debuts

Columbus Clippers 2, Charlotte Knights 8

Box Score · Clippers fall to 3-5

Adam Scott’s pitching line Saturday was one of the strangest I’ve seen in a while. You’d think when someone walks six batters in less than two innings, he’d have been raked over the coals, but he only gave up one run because all five of his outs recorded were strikeouts.

His final line was 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 5 K.

I doubt Scott stays in the starting rotation for long. I think he’s only there now out of necessity, but if Gavin Williams earns a quick promotion to Triple-A, Scott would easily be the odd man out.

Touki Tousant and Caleb Barager combined for a rock solid 4.1 innings of relief and the Clippers looked like they might end up winning a low-scoring affair. That was, until Phillip Diehl got blown up for three runs in 0.2 innings. Every other bullpen member allowed at least one run the rest of the way and the Clippers never recovered.

Offensively, Richie Palacios did exactly what you ask a leadoff hitter to do... get on base. He went 1-2 with three walks, although he also got caught stealing once. Bo Naylor walked twice, Zack Collins went 2-5, Bryan Rocchio doubled and David Fry blasted a home run.

Akron RubberDucks 2, Erie SeaWolves 3 (F/11)

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 1-2

The Akron pitching staff did not give an earned run the entire game, but the RubberDucks still lost 3-2 in 11 innings.

No one from Akron had an extra base hit. Raynel Delgado reached base twice with a single and a walk. He also stole a base.

The primary highlight of the game was the 2023 debut of Joey Cantillo. Cantillo allowed one unearned run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo with a solid first start to his 2023 season tonight for Double-A Akron facing Erie.



Line - 3.0(IP) 2H 1R 0ER 2BB 4SO (62 Pitches 37 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/xxTtR0puzt — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 9, 2023

Davis Sharpe added a scoreless inning of relief and Hunter Stanley piggybacked with a super-impressive 5.0 scoreless innings of relief that kind of came out of nowhere.

#Guardians 25yr old RHP prospect Hunter Stanley was outstanding tonight making his Double-A and 2023 season debut for Akron against Erie.



Line - 5.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 1BB 6SO (71 Pitches 49 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/uJ2bI2I42S — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 9, 2023

In the 10th and 11th innings, the bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score both times, but Akron couldn’t do it offensively in the 11th and they lost.

Lake County Captains 2, Dayton Dragons 7

Box Score · Captains fall to 2-1

Lake County struggled on offense and defense to lose its first game of the season. Yordys Valdez was the only Captain to reach base safely twice with a pair of walks. Jake Fox and Isaiah Greene added a steal each.

The highlight of the game for the Captains was the season debut of Rodney Boone, who tossed 4.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, one hit allowed and two walks. Boone struggled at High-A last season after he was promoted from Lynchburg so this is a great sign for his development.

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Rodney Boone with a strong first start of the season for the (High-A) @LCCaptains today throwing 4.1 scoreless innings vs Dayton.



Line - 4.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 6SO (78 Pitches 52 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/JSqFMd9Trn — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 8, 2023

The lowlight of the game was six unearned runs allowed by reliever Elvis Jerez in 0.2 innings of work, which put the game out of reach.

Lynchburg Hillcats 7, Fredericksburg Nationals 4

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 1-1

A day after I was surprised that he was batting in the No. 9 spot in the order, Nate Furman was rightfully bumped to the leadoff position for Lynchburg.

Furman promptly repaid the faith Lynchburg’s coaching staff had in him by going 1-3 with a double and a pair of walks.

#Guardians 21yr old (2B) prospect Nate Furman connects on an opposite field RBI double in the 6th inning tonight for (Low-A) Lynchburg against Fredericksburg. Furman reached base 3x going (1-3 2R 2B RBI 2BB) in the contest. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Tgp7Z8dmtA — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 9, 2023

Wuilfredo Antunez also reached base three times, going 2-4 with a double and a walk. Maick Collado went 1-3 with a walk, a sacrifice fly and two stolen bases. Venezuelan prospect Lexer Saduy reached base twice three times, going 2-4 with a walk and two additional stolen bases. Catcher Manuel Mejias went 2-5.

Starting pitcher Yorman Gomez allowed one earned run in 4.0 innings on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Cleveland 2022 18th round pick Zach Jacobs earned the win in his pro debut by tossing 3.0 innings, allowing two runs with four strikeouts.