Guardians drop home opener, but at least everyone had fun

Losing is never how you want to game an end, let alone your first game in front of a sold-out home crowd. But you can’t win ‘em all, and yesterday was one of the ones the Guardians lost. On the plus side, we got to watch the Guardians in front of a sold-out home crowd, which was electric, even watching from the couch in my own house.

For anyone who was lucky enough to go to the game, you missed the debut of the world’s worst pitch clock graphic on Bally Sports. It mysteriously vanished after the first inning, probably because everyone was yelling at them. May we never see the monstrosity again.

And in case you missed it, here’s how the Guardians scored their first run of the game:

In case you missed it, here's how the Guardians scored their first run yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7heKeU1roe — Covering the Corner (@CovertheCorner) April 8, 2023

Guardians 3, Mariners 5

Aaron Civale looked good for a while. And then he didn’t, and then he kept pitching and still not looking good. And then he was still pitching and not looking good and the Guardians lost. The offense getting shut down for the final innings didn’t help much, either, but at least Josh Bell finally had a nice game.

Today’s baseball: vs. Mariners, 6:10 p.m. ET (RHP Cal Quantrill vs. LHP Marco Gonzales)

Travis Kelce’s first pitch was a bit short | Twitter

Not warming up before your first pitch is a rookie mistake.

Can we take a deep breath, smile and think about the Cavs & Guardians? | Cleveland

If you’re not excited about Cleveland sports right now, you’re wrong.

Guardians honor iconic fan John Adams. Fellow drummer Patrick Carney: ‘He will be missed’ | Akron Beacon Journal

“When I think of Cleveland baseball, I think of John, and I think if John’s drum is beating, something good is happening on the field,” Schubert said. “It’s just etched in my memory from a child through teenage years, college, adulthood. My kids got to experience it for a while, too. It equals Cleveland baseball to me.”

