There will be baseball in Cleveland today

Happy home opener day to everyone, whether you’re watching in person at Progressive Field or from the comfort of your own home. Here’s a hype video from the Guardians to get you suitably excited. I would embed it, but they disabled embedding and haven’t posted it anywhere else for whatever reason.

Today’s baseball: vs. Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (RHP Aaron Civale vs. RHP Logan Gilbert)

Cleveland Guardians news

Where not to park: Restrictions set for Cleveland Guardians’ home opener | Cleveland

If you’re driving to the opener, here are some places to avoid parking.

Terry Francona documentary set to debut April 23 on MLB Network | Cleveland

The program is billed as an “intimate documentary on the legendary skipper” and is part of the new MLB Network Presents series which features similar looks at managers such as Buck Showalter, Jim Leyland, Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy.

Using baseball as an escape from real life and bonding with my father | Next Year in Cleveland

If you have followed Cleveland prospects for more than a minute, you have no doubt read something written by, or inspired by, Justin Lada. Take a minute to read this incredibly touching tribute about his dad, who passed away on Sunday.

Around the league