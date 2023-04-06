It’s Opening Day for the Akron RubberDucks and Lake County Captains

We’re almost to fully operational, all-day, every-day baseball.

The Guardians and their Triple-A affiliates, the Columbus Clippers, have been going for a few days now, and today they welcome the Akron RubberDucks and Lake County Captains into the fold. Tomorrow the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats begin their season, meaning you will have five levels of Guardians baseball to watch almost every day.

If you haven’t already, check out Brian’s preview of the Clippers here, and keep an eye out for RubberDucks, Captains, and Hillcats previews throughout the day today.

Guardians 6, Athletics 4 (F/10)

Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap | CTC Recap

It wasn’t a perfect win, but few ever are. Rookie starter Hunter Gaddis had the kind of outing that the Guardians desperately needed heading into their first off-day of the season. Even if a minor bullpen implosion by fellow rookie Tim Herrin taxed the bullpen arms more than they would have probably liked, Gaddis’ six innings of work set them up nicely to give Trevor Stephan an extra day off.

Today’s baseball: Scheduled off-day

Cleveland Guardians news

How this Guardians superfan is hoping to make all 162 games | MLB

“The theme for the Guardians this year is unfinished business, right?” Knab said. “Well, I mean, I did a lot more than I could’ve ever thought last year. But I missed some, too. So now, I’m going for the ultimate prize of 162.”

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners 2023 home opener guide: How to watch the game, what’s new at Progressive Field and lots more | WKYC

As Bally Sports continues to go belly up, the Guardians’ home opener will be broadcast on WKYC, including all-day coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. Travis Kelce will be throwing out the first pitch with his mom, Donna.

MLB Seeking Overdue Rights Payments From Diamond For Twins/Guardians Broadcasts | MLB Trade Rumors

Speaking of Bally Sports, MLB has filed a motion to demand that they pony up the money from their missed payment on April 1. On behalf of the Twins and Guardians, MLB is seeking payments by April 13, or (the more likely scenario) to have the contracts terminated so they can broadcast games themselves.

The Cleveland Guardians have whiffed on first-round draft picks for 30 years | Away Back Gone

The Guardians don’t have a lot of luck with first-round draft picks, but that hasn’t stopped them from building winners.

