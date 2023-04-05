The Guardians tried to play baseball last night in Oakland, but did not play baseball well enough. Shane Bieber pitched well enough to win, and Gabriel Arias burst onto the scene with a Troutesque homer, but bad defense behind the dish and bad command from James Karinchak was too much to overcome. Karinchak has pitched his two bad games on two days that were both very bad for the president who peddled the same conspiracy theories he did.

Elsewhere in Guardosland, it was announced that the team will wear a patch honoring John Adams in two upcoming games this season.

• Sam Hentges continues to make good progress, according to last night’s radio broadcast.

Around baseball

• Sandy Alcantara did a Sandy Alcantara thing and pitched a CGSHO against the fiery Twins offense. It is their first loss. 1 hour and 57 minutes to play, according to the box score.

Manny Machado was ejected in the first inning yesterday for arguing a pitch clock strikeout.