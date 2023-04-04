Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 4/4 Game Thread: Guardians at Athletics LET’S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Apr 4, 2023, 9:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/4 Game Thread: Guardians at Athletics Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Looking for our fifth in a row.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Yky32XU2tX— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 4, 2023 JP Tuesday ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/1GkbLpUnem— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 4, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Way-too-early trend watching with the Guardians Disgusting Baseball Podcast #206 N&N: Sorry, the Guardians aren’t going anywhere anytime soon First drunk game of the season ends with Guardians winning 12-11 in extras 4/3 Game Thread: Guardians at A’s Naylor, Freeman and Palacios homer as Clippers lose slugfest Loading comments...
Loading comments...