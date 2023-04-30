Bo Naylor and Angel Martinez homer in tough losses for Columbus and Akron

Columbus Clippers 5, Indianapolis Indians 8

Box Score · Clippers fall to 12-14

Columbus had a decent day offensively, led by a pair of top Guardians prospects. Bo Naylor went 2-5, blasting his fifth home run of the year.

Bo Naylor's fifth homer of the year for the @CLBClippers was a MISSILE.



The No. 4 @CleGuardians prospect tacks on two more with his second hit of the day: pic.twitter.com/cUzSPEq6Yk — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 30, 2023

Brayan Rocchio also had a great game, going 2-4 with a triple. Tyler Freeman reached base three times, going 1-3 with a pair of walks. Richard Palacios walked twice and had a sacrifice fly.

Starting pitcher Brett Daniels allowed five runs in 0.1 innings in a bullpen game to take the loss. Luis Oviedo pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Binghamton RumblePonies 6

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 9-11

Starting pitcher Hunter Stanley was sensational until he wasn’t, tossing 5.0 shutout innings, but then he allowed three runs without getting out of the sixth frame.

Johnathan Rodriguez and Angel Martinez both homered, with Rodriguez blasting his first of the season.

#Guardians 23yr old OF prospect Johnathan Rodriguez launched his 1st HR of the season today for Double-A Akron. Rodriguez is coming off a career high 26 bombs in 2022. He's starting to heat up at the plate.



Last 8 games:



9-24 3R 2(2B) 1HR 1RBI 6BB .375 AVG .516 OBP#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/wYc5hJirwr — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 30, 2023

Rodriguez finished the day 2-4 with said homer and a walk. Aaron Bracho also singled and walked.

Lake County Captains 5, Dayton Dragons 4

Box Score · Captains move to 13-6

After beginning the season as an on-base machine, Cleveland 2022 third round pick Joe Lampe is now showcasing some of his power. He homered for the second time in as many days on Saturday, going 2-5, raising his OPS to .933.

Jorge Burgos reached base safely twice in game one with a single and a walk, but he was outdone by Joe Lampe, who had a hit, two walks and managed to steal two bases.

Will Bartlett also blasted a home run while Micael Ramirez walked twice.

Starting pitcher Tommy Mace was solid, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

#Guardians 24yr old RHP prospect Tommy Mace struckout 6 allowing just 2 runs over 5.0 innings Saturday for High-A @LCCaptains vs Dayton. Mace has put together back-to-back strong starts.



Line - 5.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 1BB 6SO



Last 2 - 10.0(IP) 7H 3R 3ER 3BB 11SO 2.70 ERA#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Lenn8W8n8i — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 30, 2023

Josh Wolf earned the win, allowing a run in 2.0 innings while Lenny Torres earned his second save, although he also gave up a run in the ninth frame.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Frederickburg Nationals 5

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 9-11

Starting pitcher Alonzo Richardson allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings.

Angel Zarate went 2-4 with a stolen base. Tyreese Turner went 1-3 with a walk and stolen base and Maick Collado stayed red hot, going 1-2 with a pair of walks.

Lexer Suduy also tripled.