Filed under: 4/30 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox LET’S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Apr 30, 2023, 1:10pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/30 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Lauren Bacho/Getty Images Soggy Sunday in Beantown.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/pDwSy7ul5o— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 30, 2023 Series finale on deck. pic.twitter.com/MoLcBuxER0— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 30, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Bo Naylor and Angel Martinez homer in tough losses for Columbus and Akron Guardians shortcomings on full display in 8-7 loss to Red Sox 4/29 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox N&N: Will Brennan wrapped one around Pesky’s Pole for his first home run of 2023 Guardians strike first in 5-2 series-opening win over Red Sox 4/28 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox Loading comments...
Loading comments...