Guardians bullpen fantastic in win over Mariners

The game ball goes to the Guardians bullpen, who worked 5.1 scoreless innings of relief. With the win, Cleveland improves to 3-1 on the young season.

Today’s baseball: @ Athletics (RHP Zach Plesac vs. RHP James Kaprielian)

From Paul Hoynes:

This season the Guardians are carrying three catchers — Mike Zunino, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria. In Sunday’s 6-5 win over Seattle in 10 innings, Zunino went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a three-run homer.

How long has it been since a Cleveland catcher had three extra base hits in one game?

Santana did it nearly 10 years ago on April 7, 2013 against the Rays. For some context, Santana left Cleveland for Philadelphia as a free agent after the 2017 season. The Phillies traded him to Seattle in December of 2018 and a few days later Cleveland reacquired him in a three-team deal with the Mariners and Tampa Bay.

Since then, Santana has played with Kansas City, Seattle and is currently employed by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So, watching Zunino hit a three-run homer in the second inning and leadoff doubles in the fifth and seventh innings was a rare sighting.