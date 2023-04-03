Naylor, Freeman and Palacios homer as Clippers lose slugfest

Columbus Clippers 11, Iowa Cubs 12

Box Score · Clippers fall to 0-3

The Columbus bats were scorching hot on Sunday as the Clippers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

The first two runs were from a Tyler Freeman two-run bomb, which plated Richie Palacios.

Not to be outdone, Bo Naylor responded with a solo blast to make it back-to-back bombs.

Bo Naylor blasts off again!



Second homer of Opening Weekend for the @CleGuardians' No. 4 prospect with the @CLBClippers. pic.twitter.com/JQOQDAoXuP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 2, 2023

Zach Collins later capped off the inning with a two-run shot of his own.

Unfortunately, Columbus starting pitcher Adam Scott did not have it. Scott allowed six runs (two earned) in 1.2 innings of work which included hitting four batters in the second inning.

The Clippers rallied back with Richard Palacis blasting a home run.

Richie Palacios joins the homer party. pic.twitter.com/I7hzNZBuVw — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 2, 2023

Both Freeman and Naylor added RBI base hits later in the game as well.

Freeman finished the game 2-4 with a home run, a hit by pitch and a stolen base. Naylor was 2-5 with a home run a double. Palacios was 2-5 with a home run, a double and a stolen base, Micah Pries went 2-5 with a triple and Collins went 2-5 with a home run. Brayan Rocchio also doubled, walked and stole a base.

Both Naylor and Freeman have begun the season scorching hot with OPS over 1.300. Pries and Collins also have an OPS over 1.000 through the season’s first three games.

Let’s pray the pitching gets its act together next.