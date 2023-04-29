Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 4/29 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox LET’S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Apr 29, 2023, 3:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/29 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Hello again, it's us.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/JQuPMElCMI— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 29, 2023 Saturday's starters: pic.twitter.com/PBYZAJtKVo— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2023 More From Covering the Corner N&N: Will Brennan wrapped one around Pesky’s Pole for his first home run of 2023 Guardians strike first in 5-2 series-opening win over Red Sox 4/28 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox Series preview: Guardians at Red Sox N&N: Carl Willis cleared to travel with Guardians following hospital visit N&N: What’s next for the Guardians rotation? Loading comments...
Loading comments...