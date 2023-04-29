Will Brennan wrapped one around Pesky’s Pole for his first home run of 2023

Last night was a dream come true for Guardians outfielder Will Brennan. Not only because he hit his first home run of the season (second of his career), but he got to wrap one around Pesky’s Pole at Fenway Park.

Assuming rain doesn’t knock out this afternoon’s game, the Red Sox will be sending Brayan Bello, not the previously projected Garrett Whitlock, to the mound. Whitlock was sent to the injured list before yesterday’s game with ulnar neuritis.

Bello, 23, pitched in 13 games last year with 11 starts. He recorded a 4.71 ERA, mostly due to walk issues. At his best, he could probably be a heavy groundball sinker/slider pitcher — that’s only a guess, though, as we haven’t seen anywhere near his best yet. His fastball can touch the upper 90s, and he gets some guys to chase, but the contact he allows is often far too hard.

Guardians 5, Red Sox 2

Shane Bieber may not be out there striking out a dozen anymore, but he still knows how to limit runs. He pitched seven innings last night, with four strikeouts, two walks, and two earned runs. That was enough for a Guardians offense powered by home runs from Mike Zunino and Will Brennan.

Today’s baseball: @ Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET (Zach Plesac vs. Brayan Bello)

Cleveland Guardians news

3 former Cleveland Guardians trying to revive their careers overseas | Away Back Gone

This was a fun little read. Remember Domingo Santana in Cleveland? What a time to be alive.

How will Guardians sort through the embarrassment of pitching riches? Hey, Hoynsie | Cleveland

Per Paul Hoynes here, the plan for this weekend is for Peyton Battenfield to the bullpen today until Thursday. If a rainout forces a doubleheader between now and then, he’ll get the start.

Cleveland Guardians announce ‘Guards Gaming’ with tournament organizer Rival | WKYC

I apparently missed this a couple of days ago, but the Guardians are pairing with gaming tournament organizer Rival to put on head-to-head competitions across various sports games. The first tournament took place on Friday, and the next is later tonight. Why? I have no idea.

