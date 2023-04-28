Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 4/28 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox To Boston we go By Blake Ruane Apr 28, 2023, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/28 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Game one at Fenway Pahrk in Bahston.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/GizlVcaNut— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 28, 2023 Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/V6KBpgi5UG— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 28, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Series preview: Guardians at Red Sox N&N: Carl Willis cleared to travel with Guardians following hospital visit N&N: What’s next for the Guardians rotation? Tanner Bibee shines in MLB debut as Guardians avoid sweep 4/26 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Rockies What scouts think of Tanner Bibee Loading comments...
Loading comments...