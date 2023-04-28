Carl Willis cleared to travel with Guardians following hospital visit

Slow news day yesterday with the Guardians resting at home before their road trip.

One good thing that happened: Carl Willis is out of the hospital and was cleared to travel with the team. The Guards pitching coach was taken to the hospital with a bout of lightheadedness prior to Wednesday’s win over the Rockies.

Cleveland Guardians news

There was little activity yesterday, but you know where there is always activity? The Covering the Corner Discord.

Around the league