 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carl Willis cleared to travel with Guardians following hospital visit

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Friday, April 28, 2023

By Matt Lyons
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Slow news day yesterday with the Guardians resting at home before their road trip.

One good thing that happened: Carl Willis is out of the hospital and was cleared to travel with the team. The Guards pitching coach was taken to the hospital with a bout of lightheadedness prior to Wednesday’s win over the Rockies.

Cleveland Guardians news

There was little activity yesterday, but you know where there is always activity? The Covering the Corner Discord.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...