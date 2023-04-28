Carl Willis cleared to travel with Guardians following hospital visit

Slow news day yesterday with the Guardians resting at home before their road trip.
One good thing that happened: Carl Willis is out of the hospital and was cleared to travel with the team. The Guards pitching coach was taken to the hospital with a bout of lightheadedness prior to Wednesday’s win over the Rockies.
Cleveland Guardians news
Around the league
- Shohei Ohtani almost hit for the cycle.
- Aaron Judge is “not too concerned” about his hip.
- Pleasant surprises through the first month of baseball.
- A great deep dive on what makes Spencer Strider tick.
- How long can the Pirates be this good?
