Local men and women believe today could be Tanner Bibee Day

I would love to sit here and tell you that Tanner Bibee has been called up and will be the starting pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians today, but they’re being weird about it, so I can only say: It is believed that Tanner Bibee is going to be called up by the Guardians today. Maybe by the time you read this, it has been professed more officially and you can jump into the comments and talk about how you never even read the articles anyways!

Either way, that paragraph was a more enjoyable way to start this than beginning with yesterday’s game would have been.

For the second day in a row, the Guardians got whooped by one of the worst pitchers in baseball. They are making a habit lately of playing like absolute garbage against teams that are absolute garbage and continued to play their worst baseball since that series out west a handful of years ago that prompted the infamous ~“Only the wins count, ignore the losses” tweet from “@Indians.”

Against a very very bad Rockies pitching staff, they have scored just a single run in 18 innings, and it was unearned due to a wild throw by Colorado’s catcher. The current team can’t hit, but between Yan Gomes, Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez, the Right Handed Power Bats were inside us all along.

Konnor Pilkington was promoted yesterday, but is not an option to start today because he had to pitch last night. Tim Herrin was sent down.

