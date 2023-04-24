Guardians blanked by Rockies starting pitcher with 12.12 ERA

Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber entered Monday night’s game with a 12.12 ERA, having given up 22 earned runs over 16.1 innings of work through his first four starts.

Five shutout innings later, he exited with a 9.28 ERA.

What else is there to say?

This was the worst performance of the season for the Cleveland Guardians, who were handed a 6-0 loss by a last-place Rockies squad that had lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Their offensive ineptitude was staggering. Against Gomber, all they could muster were three hits, all of which belonged to Steven Kwan. Eight of their nine batters could not get a hit against him. Josh Bell, Andres Gimenez, and Mike Zunino earned consolation prizes by each drawing a walk.

Gomber ate up the Guardians with fastballs, throwing his four-seamer — far from overpowering, averaging 90.9 mph on the night — 54% of the time and earning a 33% CSW% with 14 called strikes. They also struggled against his slider, which he was able to throw for strikes.

On the mound for Cleveland, Cal Quantrill was a disaster. He surrendered a solo home run to Jurickson Profar in the first inning, but at least waited until the fourth inning to completely unravel. Quantrill surrendered four hits and two walks in the inning, allowing Colorado to take an insurmountable 5-0 lead. It was his worst outing of the season so far.

After Nick Sandlin took over for Quantrill in the fourth and picked up a pair of strikeouts to end the inning, Tim Herrin — who is all but certain to surrender his roster spot to Sam Hentges at some point this week — came into the game. But the left-hander’s struggles on the mound continued as he gave up an earned run for the third straight appearance.

Xzavion Curry pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless mop-up duty.