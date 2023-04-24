Series preview: Guardians vs. Rockies

The Rockies are a bad team getting worse, there is no dancing around it. Only three Rockies batters have more than 70 plate appearances and a wRC+ over 100. It’s rough out there. The team’s one bright spot over the last two years, Kris Bryant, is day-to-day with a lower back injury.

And somehow, despite losing nine of their last 10 games, they just can’t find a place to play Nolan Jones on the major-league roster.

Now, with that said, we’ve seen the Guardians play plenty of “bad” teams already this year, and they still can’t put them away with ease. This would be the perfect time to start, though. After this, they will be playing the Red Sox, Yankees, and Twins. Eventually, they have to start beating bad teams like the Rockies are things are going to get rough.

Thankfully the Rockies are only sending one lefty to the mound, Game 1 starter Austin Gomber. Supposedly the centerpiece of the Nolan Arenado trade with the Cardinals in the 2020 offseason, Gomber has not even come close to living up to it. Last year he finished with a 5.56 ERA and was relegated to the bullpen in July. He’s back in the rotation now but off to a horrendous start, allowing 22 earned runs in 16.1 innings. The Pirates rocked him for nine runs in two innings in his last time out, and he has not made it past the sixth inning in any start this year.

He’s also a lefty with a low-90s fastball, so there’s a chance he shuts down the Guardians lineup entirely.

The Guards have not announced who will start Game 3 as of this writing. FanGraphs slots Xzavion Curry in there — I would be surprised if he’s the choice as the starter, but he will probably piggyback off whoever does get the start either way. Hunter Gaddis could slot back in there for another start, or maybe things get wild and they promote Tanner Bibee, whose last start was on April 19. Don’t count on it, though.

Team at a glance

Record: 6-17

6-17 Runs scored: 59

59 Run differential: -54

-54 Last 10: 1-9

1-9 Slash: .243/.305/.375

.243/.305/.375 wOBA: .301

.301 wRC+: 71

71 ERA: 5.62

5.62 SIERA: 4.63

4.63 K-BB%: 10%

Projected starters

Monday, April 24, 6:10 p.m. ET: LHP Austin Gomber vs. RHP Cal Quantrill

Tuesday, April 25, 6:10 p.m. ET: RHP Ryan Feltner vs. RHP Peyton Battenfield

Wednesday, April 26, 1:10 p.m. ET: RHP Noah Davis vs. TBD

Roster