Logan Allen dazzles in Guardians debut

Logan Allen was fantastic and the offense kept slugging . . . all is good again! With the win, Cleveland improves to 11-11 on the season.

Logan Allen set the pace in his Guardians debut, and Miami had no answer | cleveland.com

From Joe Noga:

By the second inning of Logan Allen’s major league debut, Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker had his hitters trying everything to break the rookie’s rhythm on the mound. But nothing seemed to work against Allen’s relentless pace as Cleveland’s No. 6 rated prospect fanned eight fish on the way to his first big league win.

“He worked quick,” Schumaker said after the Guards avoided a sweep by Miami with a 7-4 win Sunday at Progressive Field.

“The second, third and fourth innings we wanted to disrupt him a little bit. It didn’t work. Credit to him with his composure out there. It didn’t matter what we did.”

Schumaker said Allen’s command and the quality of his off-speed pitches gave Miami hitters trouble.

“His split was really good, fastball top of the zone,” Schumaker said. “He threw strikes.”