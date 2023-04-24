Ryan Webb sensational in Lake County doubleheader split, Jhonkensy Noel hits HR No. 4 for Columbus

Columbus Clippers 10, Toledo Mud Hens 3

Box Score · Clippers fall to 9-12

After several games where the Columbus offense was stymied by Toledo, the Clippers erupted for 10 runs Sunday.

Jhonkensy Noel led the way with a three-run bomb, also walking in the game.

Also factoring offensively were Bo Naylor, Zack Collins and David Fry, who all had multi-hit games. Naylor and Fry also doubled while Collins walked. Tyler Freeman had a hit, two walks, a hit by pitch and two stolen bases. Micah Pries had a hit and a walk and Brayan Rocchio doubled and walked.

Starting pitcher Jaime Arias allowed three runs in 4.0 innings, and the bullpen locked Toledo down the rest of the way as a combination of Thomas Ponticelli, Jhon Romero and Michael Kelly tossed 5.0 shutout innings to close out the game.

Akron RubberDucks 0, Harrisburg Senators 3

Akron RubberDucks 1, Harrisburg Senators 4

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 8-7

It was a rough day for the Akron offense as the RubberDucks were held to just one run combined in a doubleheader.

The starting pitching was fine as Hunter Stanley allowed two runs on six hits in 5.1 innings with a walk and a strikeout in game one.

In game two, Joey Cantillo was fantastic, allowing one unearned run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings, but both pitchers took the loss due to the putrid offense.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo allowed just one unearned run over 4.1 innings for Akron Sunday in Game 2 of a doubleheader vs Harrisburg.



Line - 4.1(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 2BB 3SO (72 Pitches 44 Strikes)



2023 - 11.1(IP) 6H 3R 1ER 6BB 12SO 0.79 ERA#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/bDjSIzYVKY — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 24, 2023

Marcos Gonzalez went 4-6 with two doubles and the lone RBI in both games as the only offensive standout.

Lake County Captains 1, Salem Red Sox 2 (F/9)

Lake County Captains 3, Salem Red Sox 0

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Captains move to 9-5

Pitching was the name of the game in this doubleheader as Lake County allowed just two runs in 16 innings.

In game one, starting pitcher Tommy Mace was terrific, allowing one run over 5.0 innings on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

#Guardians 24yr old RHP prospect Tommy Mace put together an excellent outing Sunday for (High-A) @LCCaptains in Game 1 of their doubleheader vs Lansing.



Line - 5.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 5SO (81 Pitches 53 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/QiTbeD5Egm — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 24, 2023

The bullpen held down the fort for three innings, one of which was extra since it was a seven-inning doubleheader, but one run finally crossed the plate in the ninth frame and the Lake County offense couldn’t respond.

Jorge Burgos reached base safely twice in game one with a single and a walk, but he was outdone by Joe Lampe, who had a hit, two walks and managed to steal two bases.

Game two was the Ryan Webb show. The talented left-hander had his full skill-set put on display with 5.2 shutout innings as he whiffed eight batters, walked none and allowed just two hits.

#Guardians 24yr old LHP prospect Ryan Webb picked up his 1st win of the season today w/ a spectacular outing for (High-A) @LCCaptains in their win over Lansing.



Line - 5.2(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 8SO (78 Pitches 48 strikes)



2023 - 15.0(IP) 13H 5R 5ER 5BB 16SO 3.00 ERA#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/y16S8Pp4vC — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 24, 2023

After Joey Cantillo and Logan Allen, Webb, who had elite ratings for the 2021 MLB draft before Tommy John surgery, might be the next best southpaw pitching prospect in the Guardians system.

Catcher Joe Donovan had himself a game in game two, going 2-3 with a pair of doubles. Dayan Frias also went 2-3 and Isaiah Greene went 1-2 with a double and a walk. Juan Brito went 1-2 with two walks and also stole a base to set the table as the leadoff hitter.

Lynchburg Hillcats 1, Salem Red Sox 10

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 7-8

After Lynchburg ran wild on Salem this series, the Red Sox decided to have some revenge yesterday, hammering the Hillcats 10-1.

Starting pitcher Brauny Munoz was tattooed for nine runs (six earned) in just 2.0 innings of work to put the game out of reach quickly.

Angel Zarate had the lone multi-hit game for Lynchburg, going 2-4 while Maick Collado went 1-3 with a walk. Jordan Brown provided the only offense of the game with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

The Lake County Captains had a doubleheader postponed due to inclement weather.