Lynchburg steals six more bases in 8-3 win

Columbus Clippers 0, Toledo Mud Hens 4

Columbus Clippers 3, Toledo Mud Hens 7

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Clippers fall to 8-12

It was a tough day at the plate for Columbus as Clippers hitters managed just three runs in a doubleheader sweep loss to Toledo.

Konnor Pilkington had his best outing of the season in game one, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 3.0 innings. Unfortunately that one run was enough as the Clippers were shut out. Luis Oviedo allowed three more runs to put the game out of reach.

Raynel Delgado doubled in game one, but no one reached base safely twice.

In game two, Brayan Rocchio and Zach Collins both had a pair of hits, with Rocchio stealing two bases as well.

The Clippers had a bullpen game and everyone stunk with three of the four pitchers uses allowing multiple runs in the loss.

Akron RubberDucks 3, Harrisburg Senators 7

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 8-5

Akron appeared to be rolling to victory Saturday before a late inning blowup where the bullpen allowed seven runs combined in the eight and ninth innings.

Before that, Ross Carver was dealing, tossing 3.0 shutout frames with four strikeouts and two walks with two hits allowed.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Ross Carver tossed three scoreless innings tonight for Double-A Akron striking our four.



Line - 3.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO (66 Pitches 35 Strikes)



2023 - 10.0(IP) 6H 4R 3ER 7BB 10SO 2.70 ERA#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/3DfZWZZzPm — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 23, 2023

Shane McCarthy, a rehabbing Sam Hentges and Mason Hickman also had scoreless frames before Cade Smith and Rule 5 minor league draft selection Bradley Hanner combined to blow it.

Offensively, Johnathan Rodriguez went 3-4 at the dish. Petey Halpin and Jose Teno both singled, walked and stole a base. Joe Naranjo went 1-2 with a double, a walk and a sacrifice fly to help knock in a pair of runs.

Lynchburg Hillcats 8, Salem Red Sox 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 7-7

The Lynchburg Hillcats offense has been setting records this season with its speed. It set an MiLB record with 12 stolen bases in a game last week and the Hillcats have already stolen over 50 bases this season, tops in baseball.

They kept up the pace yesterday with six more thefts, two from Guy Lipscomb Jr., who also walked twice; two from Jose Devers, who walked once; one from Nate Furman, who went 1-3 with a pair of walks; and even the catcher Marc Filia got in on the action, stealing his first of the season. Furman already has 10 thefts and Lipscomb Jr. has 11. This team is FAST.

Not to be outdone, first baseman Maick Collado had himself a game, going 2-3 with a double, a home run and a pair of walks.

#Guardians 20yr old switch hitting (1B/3B) prospect Maick Collado w a 2-run blast in the 2nd inning today for (Low-A) Lynchburg in their 8-3 win over Salem! — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 23, 2023

Third baseman Juan Benjamin also was sensational, going 3-5.

That was more than enough offensive support for starting pitcher Alonzo Richardson, who allowed three runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts and two walks in 4.0 innings. The bullpen combination of Zach Jacobs and Reny Artiles slammed the door with 5.0 scoreless innings of relief.

The Lake County Captains had a doubleheader postponed due to inclement weather.