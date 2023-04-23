Today is a new day

Yesterday sucked, but it’s time to move on. The Guardians have a chance to not be swept, and we also get to watch the debut of an exciting pitching prospect, Logan Allen.

Guardians 6, Marlins 1 (Game 1)

Guardians 2, Marlins 3 (Game 2)

Not much to say here. A bad day of baseball for the Guardians. Bad hitting, bad (but not terrible) starting pitching, bad baserunning, bad effort, bad decisions. Not good.

Today’s baseball: vs. Marlins, 1:40 p.m. ET (LHP Jesus Luzardo vs. LHP Logan Allen)

Cleveland Guardians news

Manager Terry Francona believes Josh Naylor is an everyday player: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland

Josh Naylor isn’t playing like an everyday player, but it would definitely benefit the Guardians if he could be. He finally got a hit yesterday, so maybe the corner can start to be turned.

Around the league