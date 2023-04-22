Nate Furman’s hitting streak snapped in Lynchburg loss

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Salem Red Sox 5

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 6-7

The Lynchburg Hillcats offense has seemed to come in waves over the last week, with double-digit runs every other day. So with a 13-run crest in their win on Thursday, that meant yesterday had to be the trough as they could only score four runs and lost to the Salem Red Sox, 5-4.

The Hillcats actually outhit the Red Sox, 10-7, but went 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 runners on base.

Yesterday’s loss was the first time all season that lead-off hitter Nate Furman started a game and did not get a hit. He went hitless in one pinch-hit appearance back on April 9, but that was the last time he entered a game and didn’t record at least a single. Weirdly enough though, he did reach base by catcher interference — twice. He took advantage of the mistake in the third inning by stealing a base and later coming around the score.

Angel Zarate and Juan Benjamin had a pair of great games hitting behind Furman. Zarate went 3-for-5 with a walk, and Benjamin went 2-for-5 with a walk.

The Columbus Clippers, Akron RubberDucks, and Lake County Captains games were postponed due to inclement weather.