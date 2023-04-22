Logan Allen to make MLB debut Sunday if weather cooperates

The rain has already washed away one game of this Guardians-Marlins series, but if it can hold out and not ruin anything else we could see the debut of an exciting pitching prospect on Sunday.

Logan T. Allen (not to be confused with Logan S. Allen of a few years ago) is scheduled to be added to the Guardians roster later today and get the start in Sunday’s series finale. Allen was a second-round pick of the Guardians in 2020 and features a four-seamer, sweeper, splitter, and cutter. In his last outing on Sunday against the Worcester Red Sox, the 24-year-old struck out nine batters with one walk and one earned run over 4.2 innings.

Not to take too much away from Hunter Gaddis, Xzavion Curry, and Peyton Battenfield, but as Terry Francona alluded to after Allen’s impending promotion was announced, this isn’t another bandaid on the rotation. Allen could be a legitimate member of the rotation for a long time — “the beginning of that next wave” as Francona put it.

Cleveland Guardians news

Josh Naylor is in a deep slump and that is a big problem | Away Back Gone

Small sample size or not, a guy slashing .029/.146/.029 over any stretch of games is not going to get it done. Personally, I think Naylor will be fine in the long run, even if his numbers are dragged down by always facing lefties. He’s hitting the ball hard and, despite some hideous individual at-bats, he isn’t striking out a ton. He has also been a great first-baseman so far, ranking in the 92nd percentile in outs above average.

