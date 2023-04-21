Gavin Williams strikes out eight in five no-hit innings with best start yet

Columbus Clippers 3, Toledo Mud Hens 8

Box Score · Clippers fall to 8-10

Toledo jumped out in front early and the Clippers ran out of time to come back.

Chris Roller had the only standout game, blasting a two-run home run in the ninth inning. Brayan Rocchio singled and stole a base and David Fry went 1-3 with a hit by pitch.

Starting pitcher Adam Scott got knocked around for four runs in 3.0 innings of work. With a 6.97 ERA thus far this season, he’s not preventing anyone from getting promoted to Triple-A at this point (wink wink next recap)

Akron RubberDucks 6, Harrisburg Senators 5 (F/10)

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 8-4

Gavin Williams has been excellent to begin his 2023 campaign, but Thursday was his best start yet. The talented 6-foot-5, 250-pound flamethrower would not be denied yesterday, tossing 5.0 superb no-hit innings while striking out eight and allowing just one walk.

5 hitless frames. 8 K's.



Yep, @CleGuardians No. 2 prospect Gavin Williams was in the zone tonight.



Watch as @AkronRubberDuck look to hold onto the shutout: https://t.co/aKtGFgX9NB pic.twitter.com/osV22879Wg — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 21, 2023

Williams spent the second half of last season at Double-A already. He had nothing left to prove at this level. It’s time to promote him to Triple-A.

Offensively, Angel Martinez went 2-6 with a double and Bryan Lavastida went 2-5 with a triple and a walk. Marcos Gonzalez also had a multi-hit day in his 2023 debut, going 2-4. Julian Escobedo reached base safely twice with a hit and two walks while Johnathan Rodriguez walked twice.

The game went into extra innings and Akron fell behind by two runs, but the RubberDucks walked it off with three in the bottom of the 10th, capped off by a game-winner from Lavastida.

#Guardians 24yr old (C) prospect Bryan Lavastida delivers a walk-off win for Double-A Akron tonight with a 2-run double in the 10th inning vs Harrisburg! Lavastida has been on fire at the plate over his last three games.



Last 3: 6-13 1R 2(2B) 5RBI 2BB .462 AVG #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/h50PVkCfnT — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 21, 2023

Lake County Captains 3, Lansing Lugnuts 2

Lake County Captains 6, Lansing Lugnuts 4

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Captains improve to 8-4

Will Dion offered a solid start in game one, allowing one run on one hit with a pair of walks and six strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

Juan Brito had a monster game at the plate, going 3-4 while both Yordys Valdes and Joe Lampe went 2-4. Dayan Frias and Christian Cairo also reached base safely twice with a walk and a hit each.

The game was tied at two, but the Captains walked it off for the second day in a row on game-winning single from Lampe.

Joe Lampe walks it off in Game 1 with an RBI single pic.twitter.com/QjczIfqPKY — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) April 20, 2023

The Captains had their work cut out for them in game two. Starting pitcher Trenton Denholm missed a quality start by one out, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Captains put together a six-run frame to take a commanding lead. Isiaah Greene had the knockout punch with a two-run homer, his first of the season.

Hit the , win a free round of mini golf for the @LCCaptains faithful!@CleGuardians prospect Isaiah Greene's first homer of the season was right on the mark: pic.twitter.com/CBuj7Qh4rP — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 21, 2023

Brito, Valdes, Jorge Burgos and Frias all had multi-hit games again with Brito blasting two doubles and Valdes hitting a double of his own.

Lynchburg Hillcats 13, Salem Red Sox 4

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 6-6

Lynchburg hit and just kept on hitting on Thursday.

Angel Zarate had a monster day at the plate, going 4-6 with two doubles. Jose Devers went 3-5 with a stolen base and Nate Furman went 2-4 with two walks.

Marc Filia went 1-3 with a home run and two walks while Guy Lipscomb Jr. went 2-6 with a double and Lexer Saduy went 3-5.

The offense helped out starting pitcher Parker Messick, who had an up and down day. Messick allowed three runs (zero earned) on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched.

Wardquelin Vasquez earned the win with 3.1 shutout innings of relief, allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.