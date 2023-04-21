Clips from MLB Network’s Terry Francona documentary

MLB Network is set to debut a documentary about Cleveland Guardians manager, Terry Francona, this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the debut, their YouTube channel has posted several clips. A little too much Red Sox in my extremely biased view, but it looks like a great doc so far.

In other news, the Guardians will open a three-game set against the Marlins tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona won’t be in front of TV for MLB documentary | Akron Beacon Journal

Terry Francona interviews for the documentary, but he apparently doesn’t want to see it.

Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field set for this summer | Cleveland

The third annual Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field is scheduled for Saturday, July 29. The event, in partnership with Cleveland Beerfest, will feature more than 200 craft beers, seltzers, wines and craft cocktails.

Cleveland’s perfect moment | Covering the Corner

The offense is in some kind of funk right now, but for three glorious at-bats on Wednesday, everything worked as intended.

Around the league