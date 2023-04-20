Tanner Bibee squeezed by umpire in third Columbus start

Columbus Clippers 3, Toledo Mud Hens 5

Box Score · Clippers fall to 8-9

Wednesday was Tanner Bibee day, but it wasn’t quite as impressive as it usually is. Not to be one to make excuses, but Bibee was the recipient of an incredibly inconsistent strike zone from an umpire that squeezed him on the edges repeatedly, leading to several more walks than should have happened.

#Guardians 24yr old RHP prospect Tanner Bibee battles fastball command & umpires in latest start. Final line won't tell full story.



Line - 4.1(IP) 3H 3E 3ER 5BB 4SO (81 Pitches 41 Strikes)



2023 - 15.1(IP) 8H 3R 3ER 8BB 19SO 1.76 ERA#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/P4Hh5ngbFf — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 19, 2023

Bibee’s final line was 4.1 innings pitched with three runs allowed on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Offensively, the Clippers chased Toledo’s starting pitcher in the first inning with three runs, but then never scored again. Micah Pries and Zack Collins both reached base safely twice, both going 1-3 with a walk. David Fry added a double.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Harrisburg Senators 3

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 7-4

Akron starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy had a rough day with his command, allowing three runs on seven walks while failing to get out of the third inning.

On the bright side, a rehabbing Sam Hentges tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his first pro action of 2023.

Rehab Update: @CleGuardians reliever @SamHentges worked a scoreless fifth inning allowing one hit and striking out one! He topped out at 95 mph! pic.twitter.com/7OUymcR99M — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 20, 2023

Another starting pitcher Jack Leftwich had a sensational performance, tossing 3.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts.

#Guardians 24yr old RHP prospect Jack Leftwich was dealing tonight picking up the win for Double-A Akron throwing three perfect innings vs Harrisburg.



Line - 3.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (39 Pitches 25 Strikes)@Jacklefty21 #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/wkaR6lKOID — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 20, 2023

Bryan Lavastida continues to heat up, going 2-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Joe Naranjo also went 2-3 with a double and a walk and Angel Martinez went 1-3 with a walk.

Lake County Captains 5, Lansing Lugnuts 4

Box Score · Captains improve to 6-4

Lake County outhit Lansing 16-4 but it took until the bottom of the ninth inning for the Captains to walk it off. Thankfully, Isaiah Greene picked the perfect time to get his first hit of the day, going 1-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three strikeouts.

MR. WALKOFF



Isaiah Greene walks it off in the bottom of the 9th ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yvp4EEdwwE — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 20, 2023

There were plenty of other offensive standouts in the day. Junior Sanquinton went 3-4 with a double, Yordys Valdes went 2-4 with a home run, Joe Lampe and Juan Brito both went 2-5, with Brito connecting for a double and Christian Cairo went 2-4.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport allowed three runs (two earned) in 4.1 innings with six walks and six strikeouts, but the real pitching star of the game was piggyback partner Reid Johnston, who tossed 4.0 innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Salem Red Sox 5

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 5-6

Lynchburg had a rough day offensively and defensively, committing four errors and only collecting five hits.

Lexer Saduy was the lone Hillcat to reach base safely twice with a hit and a walk, although pinch hitter Nate Furman went 1-1, raising his season OPS to 1.048. I don’t think he’ll be staying at Lynchburg for too long.

Starting pitcher Austin Peterson worked around nine hits allowed in 4.2 innings to allow four runs (one earned) while striking out four and walking none.