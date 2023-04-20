 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

José Ramírez is not a fan of the pitch clock

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

I’m not going to be the one to look José Ramírez in the eyes and tell him he’s wrong about anything, but he’s especially correct on this one. Penalizing a batter for not being “engaged” with a pitcher who isn’t even on the rubber yet is a bogus idea.

Al Pawlowski and Ellis Burks broke it down nicely after the game. Ramírez was ready and waiting for the pitcher to get in the box before he “engaged,” but got penalized anyway.

Guardians 3, Tigers 2

Cal Quantrill finally looked like No. 3 pitcher he was last year, striking out four Tigers batters and holding them scoreless over his six innings. The bullpen wasn’t so smooth. Even Emmanuel Clase, who ended up with the save without allowing a run, allowed two hits and grinded through 22 pitches because he couldn’t generate a swing and miss to save his life. It’s a victory either way though, thanks to José.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians pitcher Sam Hentges feeling ‘healthy’ after rehab inning for Akron RubberDucks | Cleveland
Some help might be coming for the Guardians with Sam Hentges feeling good after his rehab start with Akron. Hentges threw 13 pitches in his rehab start and topped out at 95 mph.

Brayan Rocchio called up by Guardians, Hunter Gaddis optioned to Triple-A | Covering the Corner
Brayan Rocchio was called up yesterday, but his first MLB experience is going to be short-lived, as he is expected to be optioned back as early as today. He got to tour a major-league clubhouse and sit on a bench for a day, at least.

Around the league

