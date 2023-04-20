José Ramírez is not a fan of the pitch clock

I’m not going to be the one to look José Ramírez in the eyes and tell him he’s wrong about anything, but he’s especially correct on this one. Penalizing a batter for not being “engaged” with a pitcher who isn’t even on the rubber yet is a bogus idea.

Al Pawlowski and Ellis Burks broke it down nicely after the game. Ramírez was ready and waiting for the pitcher to get in the box before he “engaged,” but got penalized anyway.

Ellis Burks and @AlPawlowski discuss José Ramírez's strikeout via pitch clock violation and the need for changes to the rule.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/4JLWXwyMgr — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 19, 2023

Guardians 3, Tigers 2

Cal Quantrill finally looked like No. 3 pitcher he was last year, striking out four Tigers batters and holding them scoreless over his six innings. The bullpen wasn’t so smooth. Even Emmanuel Clase, who ended up with the save without allowing a run, allowed two hits and grinded through 22 pitches because he couldn’t generate a swing and miss to save his life. It’s a victory either way though, thanks to José.

Some help might be coming for the Guardians with Sam Hentges feeling good after his rehab start with Akron. Hentges threw 13 pitches in his rehab start and topped out at 95 mph.

Brayan Rocchio was called up yesterday, but his first MLB experience is going to be short-lived, as he is expected to be optioned back as early as today. He got to tour a major-league clubhouse and sit on a bench for a day, at least.

