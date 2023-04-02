 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How about a Tom Hamilton home run call to start your Sunday?

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Sunday, April 2, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Needless to say, Hammy was excited to see Gimmy go deep against the Mariners last night.

Guardians 2, Mariners 0

It’s only one game, but Aaron Civale already looks like a different pitcher than he did last year. He especially looks like a different pitcher compared to when he was rocked in the final game of the ALDS. The man with a million pitches is healthy, and it shows. As Mandy Bell put it best in her recap, he befuddled the Mariners. Straight-up bamboozled.

Cleveland Guardians news

A Steven Kwan extension can’t come soon enough for Cleveland Guardians | Away Back Gone
Hopefully, Steven Kwan is the Guardians’ next target for a long extension. Maybe they wanted to see him repeat his impressive rookie campaign first, or maybe he just wants more money. Either way, nothing seems to faze him and he should be in Cleveland for a long, long time.

Guardians play their fastest game since 2011; MLB’s pitch clock is working to hasten pace | Akron Beacon Journal
Yesterday’s win over the Mariners was the fastest MLB game of the season, clocking in at a cool two hours and four minutes. It was also the Guardians’ fastest game since 2011.

