Clippers fall in extra innings during bullpen game

Columbus Clippers 3, Iowa Cubs 4 (F/10)

Box Score · Clippers fall to 0-2

Day two of the minor league season saw a much better pitching performance for Columbus in a bullpen game.

Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Norris got the start, striking out five in just two innings. Then Touki Toussant whiffed four in his two innings of work.

The Clippers put two runs on the board in the fourth inning. The first was on a passed ball. The second was an RBI single from Tyler Freeman.

Professional hitter Tyler Freeman does it again. pic.twitter.com/7EJs4p6kgU — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 1, 2023

Freeman finished the game with a pair of hits.

Iowa tied the game with a pair of runs off Kyle Marman in the bottom of the fifth inning and it stayed that way until Columbus took the lead in the top of the ninth on an RBI groundout from Brayan Rocchio.

Brett Daniels was brought in to close the game out, but he gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie it, then allowed the inherited runner to score in the bottom of the 10th on a sacrifice fly to take the loss.

Besides Freeman, Zach Collins and Micah Pries both had multi-hit games, with Pries smacking a double. Bo Naylor and Rocchio both went 1-4 with a walk to reach base safely twice.