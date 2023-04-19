Brayan Rocchio scratched late from Columbus lineup

Columbus Clippers 4, Toledo Mud Hens 9

Box Score · Clippers fall to 8-8

This game was mostly over by the top of the third, when the Columbus Clippers were down, 6-0, but they did dribble in some runs throughout the game. Without a sustained rally, though, they fell to .500 on the season.

This game wasn’t entirely fair for the Clippers, who were saddled with an opener because their scheduled starter, Konnor Pilkington, was called up to sit on the bench of the Guardians’ doubleheader. Jason Bilous pitched 1.1 innings and gave up two runs in the last-minute start.

They were also without Brayan Rocchio, who was a late scratch. There was some initial speculation that he might have gotten called up, but that has since been walked back a bit — at least for now. It could still happen, but he will supposedly only be activated if neither Tyler Freeman nor Amed Rosario can go for Cleveland in today’s early game against the Tigers. Either way, that scratch wreaked havoc on the already-thin Columbus Clippers. Jhonkensey Noel was put at third base, Joe Donovan (typically the backup catcher) made his first-career start in the outfield, and David Fry shifted from third to second.

Such is life for a Triple-A baseball team.

Bo Naylor had a huge game, though, going 3-for-5 and plating two of the Clippers’ four runs.

Bo knows how to drive home a run.

Daniel Schneemann and Fry each had doubles in the loss, as well.

Akron RubberDucks 7, Harrisburg Senators 6

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 6-4

The Akron RubberDucks outhit the Harrisburg Senators, 18-3, but narrowly took home a victory yesterday. Petey Halpin and Joe Naranjo each led the way with three hits — the former also had a double while the latter hit his first home run of the year in the fifth inning.

That's fair!



BOT 2: Akron 2 | Harrisburg 0 pic.twitter.com/7rMTRD7bma — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 18, 2023

Naranjo’s home run said goodbye and almost left the park.

Naranjo's home run said goodbye and almost left the park.



BOT 5: Akron 5 | Harrisburg 0 pic.twitter.com/xKWSyYuQBs — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 19, 2023

Bryan Lavastida, who had just two hits in his first eight games, recorded two of them yesterday, bringing his season slash to .114/.244/.114.

Tanner Burns and Mason Hickman turned in a solid six innings combined. Burns struck out seven over his 4.2 innings and didn’t allow a run, while Hickman struck out one and walk one in his scoreless 1.1 frames. All of Harrisburg’s runs came off of Trey Benton, who allowed six in an ugly seventh inning.

Lynchburg Hillcats 15, Salem Red Sox 12

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 5-5

A barn-burner if there ever was one, the Lynchburg Hillcats cat defeated the Salem Red Sox, 15-12, with a constant barrage of runs from start to finish. Some wild pitching and bad defense almost cost them the game, however, as Zach Jacobs allowed seven runs (three earned) in the fifth inning. Jack Jasiak didn’t fair much better, allowing another in that big inning and four more in the seventh.

All of this almost spoiled a solid start by Juan Zapata: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

Luckily, the offense showed up big time for the Hillcats. Maick Collado led with four hits, while Jose Devers, Guy Lipscomb, and Juan Benjamin each had three on the day. In typical Guardians fashion, they did all this without a home run or a triple, and there were only three doubles. Those came from Benjamin, Lipscomb, and Manuel Mejias.

Nate Furman only had one hit yesterday, but he continued his torrid start to the season. So far, in 32 at-bats, he has 13 hits, three doubles, and nine walks with just six strikeouts. That all amounts to a .406/.523/.500 slash; he’s recorded a hit in every game that he started in.