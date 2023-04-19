Guardians juggle roster, then lose twice

Many important things happened in a short period of time for the Guardians yesterday. First, Enyel De Los Santos went on paternity leave and his roster spot was taken by Tyler Freeman. Konnor Pilkington was then called up to be the 27th man for the doubleheader.

It was then revealed that Amed Rosario is out until Friday, which is why Freeman was the choice. Freeman then got injured in one of the afternoon’s two games

A worse thing that happened in those two games is that the Guardians offense vanished against a terrible Detroit pitching staff.

Sam Hentges begins his rehab assignment today in Akron.

The good news is the Twins lost, too, but last I checked, two losses is worse than one.

Around baseball