Guardians lose game to mother nature

This was still Hunter Gaddis’s fault for some reason.
Guardians 0, Mother Nature 1
Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap | CTC Recap
A rough one out there for the Guardians yesterday, as the offense was held hitless, scoreless, and at-batless by chilly temperatures. No rain, but it wouldn’t have been a fun experience to play in.
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians-Tigers rained out; twin bill set for Tuesday | MLB
Today should at least be a little warmer as the Guardians and Tigers are set to play a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Two Guardians trends that Cleveland would like to continue and two they’d like to reverse after 16 games | Cleveland
Some trends to watch for early in the season.
‘Turning in the right direction’: Guardians’ Josh Bell getting his season off the ground | Akron Beacon Journal
Has Josh Bell finally righted the ship and set sail for Dong City?
Is Oscar Gonzalez unfortunate or exposed? | Covering the Corner
With time, it seems likely Gonzalez’s numbers could turn around, either through better strike recognition or simply because a sub-.200 BABIP is bound to correct itself eventually. And though Gonzalez may not be the 122-wRC+ hitter he was last year, he’s almost certainly going to put up better numbers than the -7 wRC+ he’s currently sporting.
Around the league
- The rain has no respect for Shohei Ohtani.
- The Braves have won seven straight games.
- Corbin Burnes left his start with a pectoral strain.
- Want to work for Scott Boras?
- The Twins signed Pablo López to a four-year contract extension.
Loading comments...