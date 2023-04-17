Guardians-Tigers opener postponed due to inclement weather

Tonight’s series opener between the Guardians and Tigers has been postponed due to the inclement weather, the team has reported.

If the game did go on, it would have been a cold and miserable time for everyone involved, and there’s a chance it would have rained. Tomorrow isn’t going to be much warmer, but at least it will be dry.

A traditional doubleheader is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. ET, and per MLB.com’s Mandy Bell, Hunter Gaddis will get the start in Game 1 and Peyton Battenfield goes in Game 2.

Now we wait and see who the Guardians will call up as their extra man for the doubleheader.