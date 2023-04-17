 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Zunino connecting well with Guardians pitching staff

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Monday, April 17. 2023

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 6, Nationals 7

Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread
An exciting game with a lousy finish. It happens. With the loss, Cleveland falls to 9-7 on the season.

Cleveland Guardians news

Zunino already earning tons of respect with Guardians | cleguardians.com

From Bryon Kerr:

“They were aggressive early, especially slider, cutter,” Bieber said. “Didn’t execute very well at all, especially early. Ended up making an adjustment, which proved to be the right adjustment, just a little too late. More hard inside and fastballs in, a little bit more fastball aggressive and, on a day like today with the heat, it was coming out a little bit better. I would’ve liked to make that change earlier. That’s on me.”

Bieber relied on Zunino’s advice as they made adjustments to stay in the game.

“[Zunino] and I have a great connection going early on, and we’ve got communication constantly throughout games, especially in the early innings today,” Bieber said. “The communication and kind of grinding out innings and outings with him has been fun from the start.”

Notable Guardians Minor League Leaders | Twitter

Around the league

