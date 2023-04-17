Bo Naylor and Jhonkensy Noel go yard as Clippers offense continues to erupt

Columbus Clippers 10, Worcester Red Sox 1

Box Score · Clippers improve to 8-7

The Columbus offense just keeps on rolling as the team hit double digit runs for the fourth time in its last six games.

The Clippers had several players spread out the wealth, but Bo Naylor and Jhonkensy Noel both had big days. Noel was particularly ferocious, going 3-5 with two doubles and a home run. After a slow start to the season, he’s really been catching fire lately.

Big day for #Guardians 21yr old OF prospect Jhonkensy Noel who collected 3 XBH (3-5 2R 2(2B) HR 3RBI) including his 3rd HR of the season for Triple-A Columbus! Noel has been outstanding since his 0-18 start to the season.



12-39 8R 3(2B) 3HR 12RBI 1BB .308 AVG #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/nAYSaNCsdD — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 16, 2023

Bo Naylor also went yard and walked. He’s maintained an elite .945 OPS to begin the campaign. Just take a look at this majestic blast from yesterday.

#Guardians 23yr old (C) prospect Bo Naylor with a solo bomb in the 1st inning today for Columbus! The HR was his 4th of the season and traveled 411 feet with an EV of 108.1 mph off the bat.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/yMBcR31mlO — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 16, 2023

Zack Collins, Richard Palacios and Daniel Schneemann all went 2-5, with Palacios and Schneemann racking up a double. Brayan Rocchio also walked and doubled.

Starting pitcher Logan Allen was sensational, striking out nine in 4.2 innings while allowing just one run on five hits with one walk. After a rough transition to Triple-A last season, he’s begun 2023 with three straight strong starts with Columbus.

Interesting day for Logan Allen's sweeper.



He threw 21, only 6 times did a batter offer at the pitch. But all 6 times they did, it was a whiff.



Allen's best pitch out of college was his changeup (split-change) and he's really gone more to the sweeper. pic.twitter.com/SafGE7LLlE — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) April 17, 2023

Touki Toussant also closed the game out with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to earn a save. Not bad at all.

Akron RubberDucks 4 Bowie Baysox 2 (F/10)

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 5-4

Angel Martinez was the standout offensively Sunday for Akron, going 2-4 with a solo home run, which tied the game in the seventh inning.

Angel Martinez ⚾️ exit stage left



TOP 7 | Akron 1 | Bowie 1 pic.twitter.com/GzQOFXJtvi — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 16, 2023

No one else had a multi-hit game for the RubberDucks, although Raynel Delgado came up huge with a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to put Akron on top for good.

Joey Cantillo had a solid start for Akron, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo allowed just one run on one hit over his 4.0 innings of work today for Double-A Akron vs Bowie.



Line - 4.0(IP) 1H 1R 1ER 2BB 5SO (62 Pitches 33 Strikes)



2023 - 7.0(IP) 3H 2R 1ER 4BB 9SO 1.29 ERA#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/KkoQjQE2dd — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 16, 2023

Randy Labaut added three scoreless innings of relief and Cade Smith slammed the door in the 10th inning to earn the save.

Lake County Captains 1, Fort Wayne TinCaps 9

Box Score · Captains fall to 5-4

This game was ugly all around as Lake County fell behind early and never recovered.

Starting pitcher Rodney Boone lasted just one inning, allowing three earned runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Alaska Abney didn’t fare much better, giving up four runs (two earned) in two innings of work.

Offensively, Jorge Burgos and Victor Blanchard had the only multi-hit games, with Planchart socking a double. Joe Lampe and Christian Cairo also walked twice.

Lynchburg Hillcats 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 4-5

Lynchburg jumped out to a 5-0 lead, then promptly blew it over the course of the game, eventually giving up the lead with three runs in the eighth inning.

Jose Devers had the lone multi-hit game. Angel Zarate walked twice, Nate Furman had a hit and a walk and Maick Collado walked three times.

Starting pitcher Brauny Munoz looked great until running out of gas in the fifth inning. His final line was 4.1 innings, seven hits allowed, two runs and one walk with two strikeouts.