Tanner Bibee hits 99 mph, Gavin Williams hits 101 mph in sensational starts

Columbus Clippers 16, Worcester Red Sox 1

Box Score · Clippers improve to 6-6

Yes, yes, the offense was super fun in this game and I can’t wait to talk about it further down the article, but the super big story of this game was the dominance of Tanner Bibee.

Making just his second start at the Triple-A level, he was flat out dominant. Bibee tossed 6.0 brilliant, scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with a pair of walks and eight strikeouts.

When Tanner Bibee has been on the bump in 2023, zeros have followed



The fifth-ranked @CleGuardians prospect added six more scoreless frames, striking out eight and topping out at 99.4 mph for the @CLBClippers: pic.twitter.com/tJk5CE6qeh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 14, 2023

Whether he needed to elevate a fastball for a swing and a miss or locate a frontdoor or backdoor slider, drop a changeup at the bottom of the zone of paint the edge of outside of the plate with some hard cheese, Bibee did it. I literally cannot wait for him to come to Cleveland.

The offense was straight up insane this game. Tyler Freeman had himself a DAY, going 5-6 with a home run and two doubles.

Have a night Tyler Freeman! Freeman collected 5 hits (5-6 5R 2(2B) HR 3RBI) including two doubles & his 2nd HR of the season. Freeman is now triple slashing .341/.463/.568 on the year with a 1.031 OPS in his first 11 games for Triple-A Columbus. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/PXsWAk82NG — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 14, 2023

Brayan Rocchio went 3-5 with a double and five runs batted in, Zack Collins went 2-5 with a double and a hit by pitch, Bo Naylor walked three times, Micah Pries went 2-4 with a hit by pitch, Richard Palacios went 1-4 with a walk and a hit by pitch and Roman Quinn and Jhonkensy Noel both had a pair of its.

Akron RubberDucks 3 Bowie Baysox 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 3-3

When Gavin Williams pitches, good things happen. It wasn’t quite as impressive as Tanner Bibee’s start, but Williams was rock solid, allowing one run on five hits in 5.0 innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Unfortunately, video of Williams’ performance wasn’t available, but a reporter at the game said he hit 101 mph on the stadium’s radar gun in the third inning.

Offensively, Julian Escobedo stayed scorching hot for the second day in a row, going 3-3 with a home run, a double and a walk. Johnathan Rodriguez and Petey Halpin also reached base safely twice with a hit and a walk.

Lake County Captains 6, Fort Wayne TinCaps 8

Box Score · Captains fall to 4-2

Lake County had a strong starting pitching performance and a good offensive day ruined by a bullpen blowup.

Starter Trenton Denholm allowed just one run on four hits in 5.0 innings while striking out three and walking one.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Trenton Denholm with a terrific first start of his 2023 season for (High-A) @LCCaptains tonight vs Fort Wayne.



Line - 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 1BB 3SO (77 Pitches 51 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/8I3K0NBSNe — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 14, 2023

Alaska Abney then had the worst performance of his career, getting blasted for five runs in 1.1 innings of work

Offensively, Christian Cairo had a great game, going 3-4 with a triple. Cezar Idrogo and Yordys Valdez both had multi-hit games, with Valdez doubling. Junior Sanquinton and Maiquel Ramirez both singled and walked while Isaiah Greene doubled.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 3-2

Parker Messick had another rock solid start, this time cutting down on baserunners allowed. Messick allowed one run on three hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick picked up his 1st win as a pro tonight allowing one run over 6.0 innings striking out 5 for (Low-A) Lynchburg.



Line - 6.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 5SO (62 Pitches 41 Strikes)



2023 - 10.0(IP) 10H 1R 1ER 1BB 10SO 0.90 ERA#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/2npNL1eNgm — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 14, 2023

His piggyback partner Juan Zapata then earned a three-inning save by tossing 3.0 scoreless frames to close out the game.

Offensively, Jose Devers homered and walked twice. Guy Lipscomb Jr doubled and walked. Angel Zarate and Nate Furman singled and walked and catcher Zac Fascia singled and walked twice. Devers, Zarate and Furman also stole a base.