Bo Naylor ignites Columbus rally with grand slam

Columbus Clippers 10, Worcester Red Sox 5

Box Score · Clippers improve to 5-6

The Columbus Clippers once again brought the long ball to their 10-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox yesterday. Three Clippers homered, including this grand slam from Bo Naylor that put them in the lead for good.

Bo goes grand!@CleGuardians No. 4 prospect Bo Naylor slugs a grand slam for the @CLBClippers. pic.twitter.com/ErMvo4SVFX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 13, 2023

Richard Palacios also had a monster game, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, and five runs batted in. Tyler Freeman reached base safely four times, going 2-for-4 with two hit-by-pitches and a stolen base.

Brayan Rocchio had a two-hit day and added another two walks to reach base safely four times. Zach Collins was the third Clipper to homer, adding a pair of walks.

The offensive eruption covered up for a ho-hum pitching performance from Konnor Pilkington, who allowed three runs in 3.2 innings while walking five batters and surrendering four hits.

Akron RubberDucks 1 Bowie Baysox 2

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 2-3

Julian Escobedo was the lone RubberDuck standout offensively, having the lone multi-hit game with a double and a solo home run that accounted for all of the team’s offense.

Raynel Delgado added a single and a walk.

On the pitching side of things, Jack Leftwich allowed two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings in his Double-A debut. He struck out one and walked zero. His piggyback partner Doug Nikhazy tossed three scoreless innings of long relief.

Lake County Captains 4, Fort Wayne TinCaps 0

Box Score · Captains improve to 4-1

Lake County shut out Fort Wayne on the back of a strong High-A debut from Reid Johnston. A 19th-round pick in 2021, Johnston tossed 5.0 shutout innings, allowing four hits and walking two while striking out six.

#Guardians 24yr old RHP prospect Reid Johnston was dealing tonight making his first start of the 2023 season & (High-A) @LCCaptains debut earning the win over Fort Wayne.



Line - 5.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 2BB 6SO (74 Pitches 49 Strikes)@reid_johnston29 #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/cSSeQDGI5R — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 13, 2023

Jaime Arias followed Johnston with 3.0 perfect innings of relief and four strikeouts.

Offensively, Milan Tolentino had his first big game of the young season, going 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base. Juan Brito went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, Yordys Valdez went 2-for-5 with a double, Joe Lampe went 1-for-4 with a walk and Junior Sanquinton went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. Catcher Joe Donovan also went 2-for-5 with a double.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 2-2

In his pro debut, Cleveland 2022 ninth-round pick Austin Peterson allowed a pair of runs in four innings while striking out four and walking one. He managed to dance out of trouble with seven hits allowed.

His piggyback partner Jack Jasiak wasn’t so lucky, allowing three runs on five hits in two innings.

Offensively, Nate Furman doubled and walked for the Hillcats. Juan Benjamin somehow managed a double and three steals. Angel Zarate went 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk. Maick Collado went 1-for-3 with two walks and Jose Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk.