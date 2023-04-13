Guardians get an off-day before heading back out on the road

It’s weird having so many normal off days after last year’s cramped schedule, but the Guardians get a breather today following yesterday’s 4-3 loss to the Yankees. After that, they will head out on the road to face the Nationals and Tigers.

Guardians 3, Yankees 4

It sounds like Peyton Battenfield had fun during his major-league debut, and folks, isn’t that what it’s all about? Winning is also fun — but in the absence of that, I’ll settle for a fun debut, I guess.

Today’s baseball: Scheduled off-day.

Cleveland Guardians news

Myles Straw had to go on the offensive to get his offense back, and it’s working | Akron Beacon Journal

“Yeah, just kind of being in my own head, thinking too much at the plate instead of just going up and competing,” Straw told the Beacon Journal, speaking to his turnaround. “So it’s just kind of letting those things go and going up there with confidence and just staying aggressive and knowing that I belong and I’m a good player. That’s the kind of mindset you need to bring up there and it definitely makes a difference.”

Umpire hospitalized after being hit in head by relay throw | Associated Press

Umpire Larry Vanover, who was hit in the head by a throw from Andrés Giménez yesterday, was taken to a hospital for concussion evaluations.

Boone returns to field 3 times to argue with umps after ejection | The Score

Aaron Boone refused to leave the field after he was ejected in the first inning of yesterday’s game against the Guardians.

Comparing Amed Rosario to other two-hole hitters | Covering the Corner

Quincy Wheeler examined the question on everyone’s mind: Why on earth is Amed Rosario still batting second? The answer is Tito. It’s always Tito.

