Jhonkensy Noel hit another ball off of a scoreboard

Columbus Clippers 10, Worcester Red Sox 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 4-6

The Columbus Clippers brought the long ball to their 10-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox yesterday. Three Clippers homered, including this Jhonkensy Noel rocket that left his bat at 108.3 mph and hit the scoreboard in left field.

Micah Pries and Zach Collins joined him in the ninth and fourth innings, respectively. Pries and Collins both added doubles, as well.

Brayan Rocchio had a two-hit day and has to impress Cleveland brass keeping an eye on the minors. So far this season he’s slashing .325/.400/.450 with five doubles and five walks.

On the mound, Logan Allen allowed an earned run in five innings to go with six strikeouts and three walks. He primarily used his four-seamer and sweeping slider, but it was all he needed. Combined, the two pitches induced 13 whiffs on 38 swings.

Akron RubberDucks 7, Bowie Baysox 4

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 2-2

The Akron RubberDucks moved back to .500 with their series-opening win against the Bowie Baysox last night. Angel Martínez had his biggest game of the young season, going 3-for-5 with his first home run. Petey Halpin added a triple as his lone hit. He also drew a walk in the fifth inning and showed off his speed by coming around to score and tie the game.

We are fast as ⚡️@peteyhalpin speeds around third and scores to tie the game!!



TOP 5: Akron 3 | Bowie 3 pic.twitter.com/bZn2FZSPK0 — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 11, 2023

Tanner Burns pitched 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts, three earned runs, and five hits. Cade Smith struck out three batters in his 1.1 innings of relief.

Lake County Captains 3, Fort Wayne TinCaps 1

Box Score · Captains improve to 3-1

It was a bit of a pitcher’s duel in Fort Wayne yesterday, but don’t tell Joe Lampe. The outfielder recorded three hits — the only Captain with more than one — including his second double of the season. He also stole his first base of the season for good measure.

Aaron Davenport walked four batters, but also struck out four and didn’t allow a run in his 4.1 innings of work. Unfortunately, he ruined the symmetry and allowed two hits instead of four.

Lenny Torres Jr. faced six batters in relief and struck out three of them.

Lynchburg Hillcats 13, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 2-2

Down in Lynchburg, it was very much not a pitcher’s duel. Hillcats starter Braunny Munoz was brilliant over his five no-hit innings, but his bullpen didn’t fair as well once he was pulled after 55 pitches. Miguel Vinicio allowed four earned runs and Shawn Rapp allowed another — although Rapp did also record four strikeouts in his 1.1 innings.

Offensively, the Hillcats had their best game of the year. The top third of the lineup (Nate Furman, Juan Benjamin, and Wuilfredo Antunez) combined to go 8-for-13 with three walks and two doubles. They also came around to score seven of Lynchburg’s 13 runs, thanks to some clutch hitting from Guy Lipscomb and Manuel Mejias. Plus a clutch bases-loaded walk from Mejias to plate another run.